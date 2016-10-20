DRIVING HOME THE MESSAGE:Activists staging a skit at the Collector’s office in Vellore to create awareness on protecting and taking care of children.— PHOTO: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Focus is on creating awareness about child safety and protection

The District Child Protection Office is creating awareness on many children’s issues by way of cultural performances. It launched its awareness initiative on Wednesday and will continue the campaign till October 21.

Collector S.A. Raman launched the awareness campaign on the premises of the Collectorate. The aim of the campaign was to create awareness among schoolchildren and general public on issues related to children, including child safety and protection, child abuse, child marriage, kidnapping, and forcing children into begging. As part of the campaign, officials said they held an awareness programme in line with the International Day of the Girl Child, which was observed on October 11, for children at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nadupettai, Gudiyatham. Various competitions such as essay writing, elocution, and drawing were conducted for the children. Cultural performances such as skits and songs were conducted for creating awareness, including on good touch and bad touch and safety for the children.

The campaign will reach out to children and public through the cultural performances. It would cover Gudiyatham, K.V. Kuppam bus stand, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kaveripakkam, Arakkonam bus stand, Ponneri Government Higher Secondary School, Kathiramangalam, and Tirupattur, a press release said.

M. Nishandhini, district child protection officer, and R. Bhoopathy, chief educational officer, Vellore, were present.