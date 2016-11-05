Social Welfare Department officials on Friday obtained an injunction from judicial magistrate court here to restrain the kin of a minor girl from solemnising her marriage.

District Social Welfare Officer I. Poongothai said that the injunction was granted by the court restraining the girl’s mother, bridegroom and his relatives from performing the marriage till the girl turned major. “We moved the court as the kin of the girl from Kizhakkunallthupalayam in Tirupur city and the bridegroom, who were already related to each other, were planning to go ahead with the marriage despite the intervention of the officials. Actually, we stopped the marriage planned to be held on November 2 at Tiruchi,” she said.

Ms. Poongothai pointed out that it was for the first time an injunction had been obtained against solemnising of marriage of a minor girl in Tirupur district.