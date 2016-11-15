Carcasses of two pond herons along with decayed remains of some birds found near a lake in Shoolagiri triggered panic here, forcing a team of officials to visit the area.

Preliminary inspection around the lake suggested the possibility of mild bird poisoning using fish as bait.

Durai Eri, became a site of alarm after fresh carcasses of water herons were sighted near the lake, drawing local attention. Following this, the area was inspected by officials of various departments, including the Joint Director of Animal Husbandry and District Forest Officer on Monday forenoon. The team found decayed remains of an eagle, some water crows, and fresh carcasses of water herons.

The lake was under the control of a local farmer, who had earned fishing rights to the lake. Earlier, a possible poisoning of the pond by rivals was suspected. However, according to the farmer’s statement to the officials, a month ago, some persons belonging to the nomadic Boom Boom Maatu Karar community were cited near the lake, trying to lure the birds with fish bait. But, they were reportedly warned by the farmer.

According to the Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, Vijay Kumaran, the lake was unlikely to have been poisoned because livestock were seen around the lake, and there were a few other cranes feeding off the lake. The birds may have fed on poisoned fish bait along the bank, perhaps for the meat.

The incident had particularly caused alarm for the department ever since reports of bird flu outbreak at Bellary in Karnataka.

Animal Husbandry Department was already put on alert and asked to be vigilant, Mr. Kumaran, told The Hindu . Water sample was collected and the carcasses were being sent to TANUVAS, Madhavaram for autopsy. District Forest Officer E. Rajendran, said, there were over 18 dead birds. The locals were also warned of any illegal bid to hunt birds and instructed to alert the department, if any suspicious activity was reported.