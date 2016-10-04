Taking note of frequent accidents taking place on national highways, officials of various departments held discussions on the steps to be taken to prevent such accidents.- File photo

J. Meghanath Reddy, Sub-Collector, Mettur, held discussion with the officials of different department on checking accidents on Salem – Bengaluru national highways at the taluk office in Omalur town on Saturday.

The meeting was held following the accident involving a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus and a sand laden lorry at Thoppur on Friday killing seven persons.

The officials of the revenue, highways, transport, police department and the toll plaza participated in the meeting.

A majority of the accidents take place at Kamalapuram, R. C. Settipatti, Pannapatti, Puliampatti, Theevattipatti, Jodukuli, Thoppur surrounding Omalur town. The people of these villages have been demanding effective steps like construction of fly-overs to check the accident rate and save the innocent lives.

Mr. Meghanath Reddy urged the officials to ensure safe journey in the Salem – Bengaluru NH.

The officials discussed the features of the accident-prone spots, reasons for the accident, steps for checking the same. The officials of the participating departments were directed to prepare reports with suggestions for averting the accidents.