C.N. Maheswaran, Director of Disaster Management,Collector M. Ravikumar at the meeting with officials to review preparedness ahead of northeast monsoon at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Tuesday.— Photo: N. Rajesh

Special Monitoring Officer of Disaster Management and Commissioner, Social Security Schemes, C.N. Maheswaran held a meeting with officials of the district administration here on Tuesday on his visit to Thoothukudi to review preparedness ahead of Northeast monsoon.

Mr. Maheswaran appealed to the officials to be prepared with contingency plans to tackle any eventuality in the wake of possible rains. The officials should be vigilant round-the-clock and monitor the situation, he said.

He asked the officials to repair any damage caused by rain to roads without delay and also instructed the health officials to maintain adequate stock of medicines and ensure public hygiene. Chlorination of water should be done adequately. Sand bags should be kept ready to be used in waterlogged areas. Veterinary Department staff should also ensure that adequate stock of medicines were available to treat ailing animals.

The Disaster Management control number -1077 should be made available round-the-clock to render assistance to the needy. Collector M. Ravikumar, who presided over the meeting earlier, explained about the precautionary measures taken to meet contingencies. Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation K. Rajamani, Executive Engineer A.Lakshmanan and officials from various departments attended the meeting.