As the north east monsoon is set to break later this month, the District administration has sensitised officials of all departments, including revenue and public works to take necessary precautionary measures to mitigate the sufferings of the people on the one hand and save rainwater on the other.

Collector S. Natarajan, who chaired a meeting with Superintendent of Police N. Manivanan at the Collectorate here on Friday, asked the officials of various departments to be in a state of preparedness and take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and properties during the monsoon. Pointing out that the district administration has so far made ready 3,750 farm ponds to harvest rainwater during the monsoon, the Collector asked the officials to clear all the supply channels and water bodies on priority basis to save maximum quantum of water.

They should ensure that the bunds of the water bodies were strong and keep enough number of sand bags to prevent floods in the event of breaches, he said. The Collector also instructed the officials to keep enough stock of ration items, vegetables and other essential commodities for distributing food to people, in the event of evacuation of those marooned. The officials should also ensure that the cyclone relief centres had all facilities to accommodate the affected people. The officials should conduct mock drills once again and be in a state of preparedness to meet any eventuality, he suggested.

All the government hospitals and primary health centres in the district should have enough stock of medicines and take preventive measures against outbreak of water borne and communicable diseases. “In the event of a disaster, you should all be in a state of readiness to meet it on a war footing,” the Collector said.

District Revenue Officer M. Ali Akbar, Sub Collector (Paramakudi) G. S. Sameeran, Assistant Superintendent of Police S. Sarvesh Raj and Project Director, DRDA, S. S. Dhanapathy were present in the meeting.