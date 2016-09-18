Steps will be taken to plant shade-giving saplings all over Pudukottai town on a war-footing, said G. Prakash, Commissioner for Municipal Administration.

Addressing officials after inspecting various schemes being implemented by the Municipality here on Saturday, Mr. Prakash said that the Municipal Sathyamurthy Hostel would be repaired and maintained by the private sector for ensuring revenue to the municipality. He advised the officials to expedite work on construction of an additional shed at the compost yard.

Collector S. Ganesh said Pillaiyarkulam had been dredged to ensure maximum harvest of rainwater during monsoon.

Mr. Prakash advised the officials to extend similar work in other major tanks in the town.

Municipal Chairman R. Rajasekar explained the work on development works executed at Pudhukulam.