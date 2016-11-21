Ashish Kumar Padhi, General Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Fund (NABARD), Tami Nadu Regional office, Chennai, inspected the godowns constructed by Tami Nadu Warehousing Corporation (TNWC) and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) at Muthur near here recently.

TNWC has constructed five rural godowns a total storage capacity of 25,000 tonnes. TNCSC has constructed eight godowns with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes. According to a statement from K. Ramalingam, Assistant General Manager, (district development), NABARD, Tirunelveli, these godowns were constructed at a cost of Rs. 5 crore with funding of Rs. 4.77 crore from the NABARD.

Creation of godowns would strengthen the procurement system and facilitate the farmers in getting better market price and reduce post-harvest losses. Mr. Ramalingam and officials of TNWC and TNCSC accompanied him during the inspection.