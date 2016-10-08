The Director of Social Welfare Department on Thursday placed R. Nagajyothi (54), a social welfare department official who was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials here on Wednesday, under suspension, a communiqué from the department received here said.

Official sources said the suspension was following a report given by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to the Social Welfare Department on the arrest of Nagajyothi, who was designated as Rural Welfare Officer (Women) at the office of the Block Development Officer in Tirupur. Nagajyothi was reportedly caught red-handed by the DVAC team while taking bribe of Rs 2,000 from Vijayakumar, a city resident for processing the marriage welfare assistance to his daughter.