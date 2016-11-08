A. Arumugathai (57), a Social Welfare Department official posted at the office of Avinashi Block Development Office, was arrested by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DV&AC) officials on Monday under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DV&AC) N. Ravichandran told The Hindu that the official, designated as Rural Welfare Officer (Women) for processing welfare assistances for women, was caught red-handed while taking bribe from M. Kamaleswari of Valluvar street in Avinashi.

“The accused demanded Rs. 2,000 from Kamaleswari for processing the application she submitted to get marriage assistance earmarked under the government-sponsored Moovalur Ramamritham Ammaiyar Ninaivu Marriage Assistance Scheme, for her daughter,” he said.

“The woman official even went to Kamaleswari’s house to tell that unless Rs. 2,000 was paid, the application will not be processed,” said Mr. Ravichandran.

On the instructions of DV&AC officials, Kamaleswari handed over the amount to the official on Monday. She was caught by a DV&AC team.

Remanded

“The official was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody,” said Mr. Ravichandran.