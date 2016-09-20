Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers were trained to operate electronic voting machines (EVM) and control units at the Melpuram panchayat union office on Monday, ahead of the ensuing local body election.

State Election Commission Secretary R.S. Rajasekar oversaw the training programme. Mr. Rajasekar said it had been decided to use EVMs in Melpuram panchayat union for the first time on a pilot basis. The panchayat union had 61,015 voters. As many as 138 local body members, including 13 panchayat union councillors, 10 panchayat presidents and village panchayat councillors would be elected.

One control unit each would be used for electing district panchayat ward member, panchayat union ward member, village panchayat president and village panchayat ward councillor. Four or five voting machines with provision for opting NOTA would be used for the election, to be held in 114 polling booths in Melpuram Union.

Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan was present at the training programme.