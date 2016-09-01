The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) wing, Villupuram on Wednesday arrested a Commercial Taxes officer in Thirukovilur on charges of allegedly demanding bribe from a farmer.
DVAC sources said Pandian (32) of Manalurpettai near Thirukovilur wanted to start a unit for selling agricultural produce.
He submitted an application for obtaining Taxpayers Identification Number with Davamani (52), Commercial Taxes officer in Thirukovilur.
However, the official allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 8,000.
Pandian lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Villupuram.
The team laid a trap and arrested Davamani when he received a chemical coated currency from Pandian.
He was produced before a court and remanded to custody.
