The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) wing, Villupuram on Wednesday arrested a Commercial Taxes officer in Thirukovilur on charges of allegedly demanding bribe from a farmer.

DVAC sources said Pandian (32) of Manalurpettai near Thirukovilur wanted to start a unit for selling agricultural produce.

He submitted an application for obtaining Taxpayers Identification Number with Davamani (52), Commercial Taxes officer in Thirukovilur.

However, the official allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 8,000.

Pandian lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Villupuram.

The team laid a trap and arrested Davamani when he received a chemical coated currency from Pandian.

He was produced before a court and remanded to custody.