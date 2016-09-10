An 18-year-old nurse who attempted suicide by hanging in Vriddhachalam after she was assaulted by a spurned stalker died in Villupuram on Thursday. She had been battling for life for over eight days.

Police sources said Pushpalatha was employed as a staff nurse in a private hospital in Vriddhachalam. The accused Dhanasekaran (20), stalked and harassed Pushpalatha for months together to make her accept his marriage proposal. On August 31, Pushpalatha was returning home after work when Dhanasekaran insisted that she accept his proposal. When she objected, he allegedly assaulted her in public view. Police said the attacker was furious that his love for the girl was unrequited.

Dejected over the incident, Pushpalatha attempted suicide by hanging herself from a tree in the backyard of her house. Neighbours rescued the girl and rushed her to the Virudhachalam Government Hospital. Doctors there referred the girl to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Villupuram where she died on Thursday night.

The police have arrested the accused a day after the victim attempted suicide.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family and relatives have refused to accept the body after post-mortem at the GH. Cadres of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by State deputy general secretary Pazha Thamaraikannan staged a protest near the GH demanding that the Government implement measures to prevent such crimes and ensure safety of women. They have demanded a compensation of Rs.50 lakh to the family and stringent punishment for the culprit.

Condemning the youth for driving Pushpalatha to end her life, PMK founder S Ramadoss accused the State Government of failing to ensure safety and security of women.

“Dhanasekaran belongs to a group that ‘orchestrates’ love. He has constantly harassed her and even attacked her before she hung herself. In the last 75 days, five women have been killed and more than 10 women faced threat to their lives. Pushpalatha’s family must be given Rs. 50 lakh as compensation,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Ramadoss questioned why the feminists are not speaking out against such instances of violence. “They identify male chauvinism and capitalism as the sole reason for these crimes against women and refuse to condemn the activities of those who indulge in ‘orchestrated love’,” he alleged.

In another incident, a stalker was arrested for attacking a 35-year-old woman with a sickle after the latter refused to give her minor daughter in marriage. Police said the accused Senthil Kumar (20) of Chidambaram was stalking and pestering the 15-year-old girl studying class IX in a Government school in Chidambaram.

The girl informed her parents who lodged a complaint with the police. The police warned Senthil Kumar and let him off. However, Senthil Kumar continued to stalk and harass the girl. On Thursday night, the accused barged into the girl’s house and asked the girl’s mother to give her minor daughter in marriage. A heated argument ensued after the victim’s mother refused his proposal.

Senthil Kumar who left the house returned after some time and attacked the girl’s mother with a sickle and fled. On hearing her cries, neighbours rushed the victim’s mother to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital in Chidambaram. The police have arrested Senthil Kumar in this connection. Further investigations are on.