Tamil parties in Sri Lanka, including some at loggerheads, have come together to express solidarity with Indian Tamils on the Cauvery issue.

Leaders of the parties recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing “deep concern” over violence in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, on sharing waters of the Cauvery.

The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi, the Eelam Peoples’ Revolutionary Liberation Front, the Peoples’ Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam, the Tamil Eelam Liberation Organisation , the Eelam Peoples’ Democratic Party, the Tamil National Peoples’ Front and the Tamil United Liberation Front signed the letter that was handed over to A. Natarajan, Consul General of India in Jaffna.

In addition to parties that constitute the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the main Tamil political grouping in Sri Lanka, parties that oppose the Alliance also co-signed the letter, consoling Indian Tamils who have undergone “immense suffering due to the recent disturbances.”