A Kovilpatti boy, Sa. Sivasurya, has brought pride to the State by winning a prestigious science award.

The boy has been chosen for the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement -2016. An SSLC student of Kamaraj Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Kovilpatti, Sivasurya is one among nine recipients of this award.

The boy has made seven new inventions. Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, the boy listed his inventions — volcano eruption detector, animal intrusion detector for farmers, security system for women, energy from exhaust fan, food waste management, paddy leveller and navigation for visually challenged — all with patent rights.

‘It was Srimathy, Director of Space Kidz India, who motivated me to a great extent. I had an opportunity to meet Ms. Srimathy after winning ‘The Young Scientist of India -2016, a science project competition, in Chennai on July 18. This feat gave me a chance to visit Gagarin Cosmonaut Training centre in Moscow, Russia. For a week, I learnt from experts how satellites are launched and other things,” he said.

This boy’s ambition is to become an agriculture scientist.

He wants to bring about a revolutionary change in the agriculture sector.

His father, S. Sarathy Subburaj, Joint Director, Department of Handlooms and Textiles, is very happy about his son’s achievements.

