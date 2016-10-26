They demand immediate payment of arrears

Irate sugarcane suppliers resorted to a novel protest against the Arignar Anna Sugar Cooperative Mills, Kurungulam, near here on Monday by preparing and serving porridge to highlight their demand for payment of arrears by the mill against the supplied cane. They claimed that the arrears amounted to Rs. 22 crore.

The cane growers alleged that instead of paying Rs. 2,850 a tonne during 2015-16, the mill had paid Rs. 2,000 a tonne. The balance Rs. 850 a tonne was yet to be paid though the farmers had to repay loans availed besides paying interest for the loans they had secured.

The growers claimed that they had no money to spend for Deepavali and demanded payment. Arignar Anna Sugar Mill Sugar Cane Suppliers Association president Ramasamy, secretary Thozhagiripatti Govindaraj, staged the protest and claimed that since mill had to give arrears they would not supply cane to the mill this year. They also threatened to hoist black flags atop their houses if the mill did not make arrangements to pay the arrears in two days.