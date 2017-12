more-in

BJP candidate Karu Nagarajan sufffered a major embarrassment in Chennai’s Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency on Sunday as he polled fewer votes than those recorded for the NOTA option.

While Mr. Nagarajan secured 1,417 votes, as many as 2,373 voters had opted for NOTA.

Incidentally, Naam Tamilar, a fledgling party, polled 3,860 votes, securing the fourth place.