Not a valid demand, say Dalit intellectuals

The extraordinary demand by Dr. K. Krishnasamy that the Devendra Kula Vellalars should be removed from the SC list has its list of naysayers from within the community. There are two main lines of opposition to this demand: that this demand doesn’t have the support of the majority in the community; and that such attempts to claim a caste-based identity will only strengthen the caste system.

While supporting the demand of renaming seven sub-castes as Devendra Kula Vellalars, John Pandian, president, Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and an important leader in the community, said that Dr. Krishnasamy had been misrepresenting his support base.

“When did he seek the opinion of Devendra Kula Vellalars about coming out of the SC list? Only in October last year, he openly spoke about it. Till then, he had been vociferously speaking about Dalit rights and politics. Suddenly, he is saying that he has the support of the majority of Devendra Kula Vellalars. He cannot speak for everyone.”

Mr. Pandian further said that this demand should be seen only as the demand of a particular party. “A resolution must be passed in the Assembly and Parliament. The MPs need to vote, and the President of India must give his consent. Also, will Devendra Kula Vellalar community come under BC list or MBC list?” he asked.

Former civil servant R. Christudas Gandhi made a plea to Dr. Krishnasamy that “those who desire to come out of the SC list should come up with a clear cut plan of self-development”.

He said, “A bunch of people influenced by the Sangh Parivar started this demand and Dr. Krishnasamy, who is slowly losing his political relevance, has latched onto this issue. If the argument is that Nadars as a community have done well, it is due to the fact that they had a positive economic agenda. Does Dr. Krishnasamy have any such plans to further uplift the community?”

Sanskiritisation

He further said that this move to get out of the SC list and addition of the term Vellalar would simply be a process of Sanskritisation. “I don’t have a problem with stating that Mallars/Pallars have been historically farming communities as it gives a new historical understanding of my background. But, adding the word Vellalars, a word with casteist overtones, is an attempt at Sanskritisation of the community.

If Vellalars are being seen positively because they are farmers, why must Paraiyars, who have also been involved in agriculture for long, be seen any differently? If Pallars claim that they were valiant warriors, Pagadai and Madurai Veeran were no less valiant. Why must Pallars feel uncomfortable to be in the same SC list along with Paraiyars?” asked Dr. Gandhi.

Asked how the prominent mainstream Dravidian parties should respond to this demand, Stalin Rajangam, professor of Tamil and Dalit intellectual, said that Dravidian parties must develop a sharper understanding of caste in society. “The way Dravidian parties understand the concept is as if it is merely an opposition between Brahmin and non-Brahmin communities. When Nadars and Thevars mobilise themselves as a caste, the parties have no idea how to deal with it and they just accommodate them. They don’t have a framework to analyse social inequality within the non-Brahmin castes,” he says. Mr. Rajangam added that mainstream Dravidian parties will never criticise a caste movement that prioritises their caste identity and will not upset the existing caste equations in society.

Asked whether the argument that a community may have been subjected to discrimination as a result of being added to the SC list, Karthick R.M., assistant professor, Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Kolkata, said: “Pallars are looking at the case of Nadars, and the economic progress that they have made and the relatively better social status they now enjoy. This argument is not without merits. But the phenomenon of discrimination cannot be reduced to a caste being in or out of the SC list. It is a vast and complex social problem.”