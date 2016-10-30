Northeast monsoon sets in TN

In the last 24 hours beginning from 8.30 am on Sunday, Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district received heavy rainfall of seven cms.

The much awaited northeast monsoon, normally expected in October-November, has arrived in Tamil Nadu and is expected to bring good rains in various parts of the State in the coming days, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

“Following the rainfall in Southern region during last 24 hours, northeast monsoon has arrived today,” Balachandran, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre told reporters here.

Valangaiman, Perambalur and Thozhudur received rainfall of six cms respectively, during the last 24 hours, he said.

On the forecast for next 24-48 hours, he said, light rainfall may occur across Tamil Nadu while in interior districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall”.

For Chennai and neighbourhood, he said, there may be intermittent rainfall in some places.

Last year, there was heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu in October and December causing heavy floods in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore districts.