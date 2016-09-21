The Hosur bus stand that had buzzed with activity even during the inter-State impasse last fortnight, wore a desolate look.

: Following the murder of the district secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday night, Hosur came to a near standstill on Tuesday, as shops downed their shutters fearing violence.

The district secretary of VHP, Suri alias Suresh (40), was hacked dead by four hooded assailants here in Nehru Nagar on Monday night. The victim was heading home after closing up his real estate office, when he was reportedly chased by four men in two motorcycles. Suri was hacked to death on the spot.

Following the incident, over 500 police personnel were brought in from Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri during the night, pre-empting trouble on Tuesday. Around forenoon, the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem at the government hospital here. Later, an elaborate funeral procession was taken out with several hundreds VHP cadres in attendance. The town practically observed a bandh with over 90 per cent of the shops remaining closed.

The Hosur bus stand that had buzzed with activity even during the inter-State impasse last fortnight, wore a desolate look.

The VHP State leadership took part in the funeral procession. The victim Suresh was involved in real estate and cable TV business. Police are looking at business conflict as a possible motive for murder.