13 papers in Aravakurichi and 21 in Thanjavur rejected

Nominations of major political parties, including those of the AIADMK and the DMK, filed for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies, were accepted after scrutiny on Thursday.

Thirteen nominations were rejected during the scrutiny of nominations filed for the Aravakurichi constituency. Out of 59 nominations received, 46 were accepted.

The rejected nominations included additional nominations filed by candidates of main political parties and dummy candidates.

Besides, the nominations of two Independent candidates, S.K. Manoharan and S. Ismail, were rejected for failing to attach necessary supporting documents.

The nomination papers of main candidates including V. Senthil Balaji (AIADMK) and K.C. Pallani Shamy (DMK) were accepted.

However, on behalf of Mr.Pallani Shamy, the Karur district DMK secretary Nanniyur Rajendran lodged a protest demanding the rejection of nomination of Mr. Senthil Balaji on the ground that the documents pertaining to the Form-B were not in accordance with the Representation of People Act.

Citing the thumb impression of AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa on the Form-B authorising Mr. Balaji to contest on the party symbol, Mr. Rajendran claimed that the standard procedure of getting attestation had not been properly followed.

However, while accepting the nomination of Mr. Balaji, the Returning Officer S. Saifudeen said that all documents were in order. The detailed reply would be given to the petitioner within two days.

Similarly, M. Baskaran, PMK candidate, demanded the rejection of DMK candidate on the ground that a few cases were pending against him. However, the Returning Officer ruled that Mr. Pallani Shamy had produced all documents.

Thanjavur

Twenty-one out of 36 nominations filed for the Thanjavur constituency were rejected following scrutiny on Thursday. Fifteen nominations, including those of the AIADMK, the DMK and other major political parties, were accepted. The nominations of M.Rengasamy, AIADMK, Anjugam Boopathy, DMK, V.Abdullah Sait, DMDK, S.Karikalacholan, Nationalist Congress Party, M.S.Ramalingam, BJP, G.Kunjithapatham, PMK, and A.Nalladurai, Naam Tamizhar Katchi, were among those accepted.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is Friday after which the final list candidates would be notified.