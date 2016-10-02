A total of 11,232 candidates have filed nominations for the 5,175 positions in the rural and urban local bodies in the district.

District panchayat ward member - 11 (so far 84 for 26 posts); panchayat union ward member - 177 (so far 522 for 266 posts); village panchayat president – 296 (so far 1,759 for 425 posts); village panchayat ward member – 1,524 (so far 7,054 for 3,636 posts); corporation councillor – 78 (so far 252 for 55 posts); municipal councillor – 88 (so far 399 for 195 posts); town panchayat ward member – 412 (so far 1,162 for 572 posts).

In Thoothukudi district, 7,085 nominations have been received so far for the 3,945 posts in the local bodies.

District panchayat ward member – 8 (so far 49 for 17 posts); panchayat union ward member – 89 (so far 323 for 174 posts); village panchayat president – 203 (so far 1,394 for 403 posts); village panchayat ward member – 1,010 (so far 4,307 for 2,943 posts); corporation councillor – 86 (so far 300 for 60 posts); municipal councillor – 44 (so far 159 for 54 posts); town panchayat ward member – 153 (so far 553 for 294 posts).

Kanniyakumari

As many as 1353 candidates filed their nomination papers on Saturday. With this, the total number of candidates filed nominations rose to 4127. According to District Election Office (DEO), 628 have filed nomination papers for Town Panchayat Ward Councilor.

Till Thursday 2,774 candidates had filed their nomination papers.