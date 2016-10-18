A nomadic community people approached the Collectorate here on Monday seeking the intervention of district administration to expedite allotment of housing facility for them.

In a petition submitted to Collector M. Ravikumar, they said they had been living on the roadside near Thoothukudi new bus stand for 35 years. Twenty five families had been living the life of vagabonds, they said.

The authorities said land was allotted to the community people for housing at Mappillaioorani and pattas would soon be issued.

Thanking the authorities, they sought immediate provision of house site pattas and family cards, community certificates and educational assistance for their children.