Nokia plant revival on: Union Minister

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday admitted that at least three proposals for revival of Nokia plant near Chennai did not fructify but the government was still working on a plan.

“I am happy that lot of other mobile manufacturing plants are coming up across India,” he told reporters here at an event organised by the CII.

To a query on the emergence of Unions in the IT sector, Mr. Prasad said the sector was still generating jobs. “What is important is skilling. While technology takes away five jobs, it also creates 500 jobs.” The Minister had an interaction with CII members who sought changes in the GST and made suggestions relating to improving the competitiveness of medium-sized hardware industry.

Mr. Prasad noted that Tamil Nadu played a key role in the implementation of Central schemes such as promotion of BPOs in smaller town.

Mr. Prasad also said the government had decided to set up 23 BPO centres in the State. Already 19 of them were operational in some cities, he noted.