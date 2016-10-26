: The district administration and pollution control board have urged schools and colleges to create awareness about perils of noise pollution caused by bursting of crackers during Diwali celebration.

The institutions have been instructed to prevail upon students to celebrate noise and smoke-free Diwali.

Awareness was being created among the public about the need to conform to the timings for bursting of crackers - from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. In a press release, the district administration cautioned that loud noise would cause temporary deafness and perennial tinnitus.