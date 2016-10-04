The Department of Sociology of Pondicherry University conducted a Swachh Rapid Rural Appraisal (SRRA) on October 1 on the eve of Gandhi Jayanthi in consonance with the Swachh Puducherry movement. The SRRA comprising Swachh Village Walk-Through Survey (SVWTS) and Swachh Village Household Survey (SVHS) was carried out with twin objectives of identifying the prevailing Swacch issues and predicaments as well as inquiring into the social factors antithetical to the civic cleanliness in Pillaichavadi village.

The SVWTS revealed that around 30 percent did not have toilet facilities and people disposed garbage on the streets or into the open drains.

The students of the Department of Sociology also conducted awareness among the residents of Pillaichavadi and invited people’s participation in the Swacch Puducherry campaign.

A game of quiz

The Department of Anatomy of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital conducted an inter-college quiz competition Anatomia Grandis-2016 in the college recently. As many as 250 students from 15 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry participated in the competition. Dr. M. Suriyakumari, Head of the Department of Anatomy welcomed the delegates and participants. Six teams were selected for the final round. Of the six teams, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) bagged the first and third prizes while the second prize was won by Sri Venkateshwara Medical College.

Graduation Day held

A total of 713 students received their degrees at the Graduation Day of Global Institute of Engineering and Technology on October 1. Delivering the address on the occasion, A. Elayaperumal, director, Student Affairs, Anna University, said that education should be seen as a stepping stone to character building and societal development, adding that it was the responsibility of the youth to shape the future of India.

A tech symposium

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Priyadarshini Engineering College in association with CSI students’ chapter conducted a national level technical symposium – ‘CynoSurE 16’ – recently. College principal P. Natarajan was also present on the occasion, a press release said.

Magazine released

The Government Vellore Medical College’s sports and cultural fest ‘SYNAPSE’, was held recently. Usha Sadasivam, college dean, released the annual magazine of the institution, RADIANCE, on the occasion. She urged students to develop a sense of social responsibility and also develop their sports and artistic skills.