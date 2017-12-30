‘No tie-up with BJP now’

more-in

The AIADMK has no tie-up with the BJP as of now, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Friday. Addressing reporters at the airport, he said that the ruling party had “no understanding with the BJP”, and that if it felt the need for an alliance, it would explore that option at the time of the elections.

When asked about the divergent views expressed by Ministers Sellur K. Raju and K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji with regard to the kind of relations that the AIADMK ought to have with the BJP, he said the Ministers were capable of explaining their own statements.

He insisted that the AIADMK was providing good governance, and that the criticism of its functioning came from those who were deliberately trying to malign the government and gain political mileage.

Mr. Palaniswami said his government was neither scared of dissident leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran nor the “thousands of other persons like him who are out there to destroy the party”.