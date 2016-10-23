Claim reports suggesting such a move are aimed at creating confusion

The Malaysian government on Saturday asserted that it would not close down 524 Tamil schools in the country.

Education Minister Mazhdir bin Khalid and Deputy Minister P. Kamalanathan used the occasion of an international conference of Tamil teachers being held to mark the completion of 200 years of Tamil education in the South-East Asian country to allay fears in this regard. They said critics of the government, either in politics or academia, were seeking to create confusion among Tamils of Malaysia that the number of schools would be reduced and eventually, there would be no Tamil schools.

“Leaders of our country, even at the time of Independence in August 1957, decided that education should be provided to people of different ethnic races in their respective mother tongue. We will continue to support this system,” Mr. Khalid said.

Malaysia has 524 Tamil schools, providing primary education to 90,000 students and employing 10,000 teachers.

Mr. Kamalanathan said those who were raising the issue of closure of the schools were only favouring such course of action to happen.

After Prime Minister Najib Razak took over in 2009, the government had given 740 million Malaysian ringgit for infrastructure development of Tamil schools. “This is much higher than what all of his predecessors had done since 1957,” he said.

Pointing out that Mr. Nazak, while presenting the annual budget on Friday, had announced 50 million ringgit for the purpose, the Deputy Minister referred to the latest move of the government to set up 50 additional pre-schools for Tamil children. At present, there are 193 pre-schools, which have 5,119 Tamil children as students.

Also, the total number of Tamil schools would soon touch 530, he added.

‘One school system’

Answering a question by The Hindu , Mr. Khalid explained that other South-East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Brunei were adopting a “one school system” by which school education was being imparted through one language. “Some people in Malaysia are advocating a similar system. But we are having Chinese and Tamil schools at the level of primary education. We feel this is the best for our people. There will be no change in our policy.”

