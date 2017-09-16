No significant finds at Keezhadi this season, reports ASI

more-in

With the third season of excavations at Keezhadi coming to an end by September 30, Superintending Archaeologist, Excavations Branch (Bangalore), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), P.S. Sriraman, said that there were no significant discoveries this season till now.

Regarding the continuation of excavation, he told The Hindu that he had made a proposal for the fourth season of excavation. He pointed out that the Department of Archaeology in Tamil Nadu had sent a proposal to the ASI for allowing it to excavate at Keezhadi.

On the findings so far in the third season, he said that trenches were dug up to 400 square metres adjacent to the spots where brick structures were found in the earlier two seasons to identify their continuity.

Different periods

“However, we neither found any continuity nor any artefacts related to these structures, barring three ring wells and a brick structure in a highly dilapidated and bent condition,” he said.

Pointing out that the team went deeper in few trenches, he said that in around three metres in a trench they found a 38-centimetre-long fragmentary wall made of bricks larger than those found in the layers above, which suggested that constructions had happened in two different time periods. “This fragmentary wall is the earliest structure. We would be sending charcoal samples collected in this layer for carbon dating,” he remarked.

Mr. Sriraman said that though a total of around 1,800 artefacts were collected in the third season, around 1,500 were beads, of which 90% were made of glass. He said the remaining artefacts included a broken piece of a comb made of ivory, copper coins, earrings, small toys and beads made of other materials like carnelian and terracotta.

Inscriptions of names in Tamil Brahmi script, similar to those discovered in earlier seasons, were found in few broken pieces of pottery.

On the criticism that the area subjected to excavation in the third season was small compared to the earlier two seasons, he said there was not much potential in expanding the area since there was no continuity in the discovered structures.

Promising that all the collected artefacts would be studied in detail, Mr. Sriraman said he would be commencing the preparation of an interim report and a detailed excavation report.

Regarding the establishment of an on-site museum, he said action would be taken as per the directions of the Madras High Court.