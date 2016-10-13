UNEXPLORED POTENTIAL:Generation of value-added products from coconut shell is yet to take off in Erode -PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

While there are a handful of coir units in Kodumudi and Modakurichi blocks that account for the maximum number of coconut trees in the district, a beginning is yet to be made for deriving value-added products from coconut shells.

Coconut shells are being procured from farms in the district by units operating elsewhere in the State for production of agarbathis and mosquito coils. The shells are also used as fuel in households, bakeries, brick yards, lime kilns, iron foundries and other small scale industries.

According to a coconut farm owner in Avalpoondurai area, the shells are procured for Rs. 5,000 onwards per tonne. Though the Coconut Development Board provides backing to prospective entrepreneurs for value-addition of the shells that are used in plywood and laminated board industry, there has been no indication of revenue generation at local-level through by-products conversion.

In India, only Kerala has emulated Sri Lanka and taken the lead in exporting coconut shells that are used for biodegradable packaging purposes in the Western countries, since it is a natural product made up of hardened cellulose with high lignin content, which renders it to be very durable, enabling it to resist quick degradation and easy decomposition even under wet conditions.

According to the Coconut Development Board, copra processing units in Kerala had exported several lakhs of coconut shells in the forms of ice cream cups, forks, spoons and hookahs to Spain, Italy, France and other European countries, contributing to the earning of valuable foreign exchange and generating employment in rural areas.