Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao to hold additional charge

Maharashtra Governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao was on Wednesday given additional charge of Tamil Nadu as incumbent Governor K. Rosaiah completed his five-year term. Contrary to expectations, Mr. Rosaiah was not given an extension.

According to a communication from the President’s office, Mr. Rao will discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu, in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu are made.

While the BJP national leadership is yet to take a decision on the new Governor for Tamil Nadu, the State unit leaders expect one of the veteran party leaders to be rehabilitated as the Governor here as a reward for their long service to the party.

“In August, BJP senior leaders Jagdish Mukhi and Banwarilal Purohit were appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Governor of Assam respectively. Likewise, we expect a senior BJP leader to be appointed as Governor of Tamil Nadu,” said a leader of the BJP State unit. Appointed during the rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime in 2011, Mr. Rosaiah was among the few Governors to survive the change of regime in New Delhi as he was thought to have developed a good rapport with the AIADMK government in the State.

While there was speculation in some circles that Mr. Rosaiah might continue for another term, the President’s announcement has put an end to it. According to BJP sources, one name in the reckoning for the post of Tamil Nadu Governor was that of Anandiben Patel, who resigned as Chief Minister of Gujarat about a month ago. However, a BJP national leader said that no decision has been taken yet.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rosaiah is ready to vacate the Raj Bhavan. Once the information on the new Governor’s arrival time is known, Mr. Rosaiah will leave before that, said Raj Bhavan sources.