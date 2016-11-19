Demanding that water be supplied to them regularly, people from Chekankadu in Agaram Panchayat in Elachipalayam Union picketed the office of Block Development Officer in Tiruchengodu here on Thursday.

They said that there were 250 households in the area and most of them belonged to labourers.

But drinking water was last supplied two months ago, they added.

Villagers said that they were unable to go for work as they have to fetch water from other villages and from nearby areas.

The BDO told them that due to the ongoing road expansion work, there was a breakage in water pipeline. Water supply would begin after the repair works were over.