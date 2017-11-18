Tamil Nadu

‘No coercive action against lawyers’

The Madras High Court on Friday requested the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTP) not to take coercive action without the leave of the court against advocates who had been enrolled with it on the basis of postgraduate degrees obtained through open universities.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M. Sundar however made it clear that the enquiry on the basis of notices issued to them could continue. The interim order was passed on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate V.S. Nagaraj urging the court to quash a resolution passed by BCTP on November 9 for acting against advocates who had obtained degrees from open universities.

