The district administration has issued guidelines for immersion of Lord Vinayaka idols after Vinayaka Chathurthi. In a statement issued here, Collector M. Ravikumar said idols made of eco-friendly materials, including clay, alone should be immersed in waterbodies.

Idols made of plaster of Paris, chemicals or dye-mixed materials would not be permitted in ‘visarjanam’ procession. All the idols should be immersed at the earmarked places in the sea at Threspuram, Muthaiyapuram, Tiruchendur, Kulasekarapatnam and Vembar. The processions should take the prescribed routes.

The idols should be made within the permissible height so as not to touch the electricity lines, the statement said.