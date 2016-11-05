: The Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India (NLC) has completed a road near its Bikaner thermal power project in Rajasthan as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The 4.84 km-long road was laid at a cost of Rs. 86 lakh.

According to a press release, the road was dedicated to the public on Thursday by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Finance and Corporation Affairs.

At a public meeting later in Barsingsar, S. K. Acharya, NLC chairman and managing director, assured villagers and panchayat leaders that peripheral villages would also be developed under the NLC’s CSR activities.

