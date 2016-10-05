NLC signed an MoU with Annamalai University for starting a Skill Development Centre in the presence of Minister of State for Power, Coal and Mines Piyush Goyal and NLC CMD S.K. Acharya.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Power, Coal and Mines, on Tuesday hailed NLC India’s pursuit of mining with environmental care as a role model for the mining industry.

Mr. Goyal, who inaugurated the newly developed Eco Park located over 12 acres and planted a sapling in the afforestation area of Mine-II, was impressed by the greenery that he saw from the Township view point at the high dump area of Mine-I, and said that the NLCI’s well-defined environment policy and environment activities will form an important part of the nation’s growth story.

Addressing a meeting, Mr. Goyal appreciated the dedication and team work of NLCI management and trade unions and associations to achieve the targets for the growth of the organisation.

In the presence of S. Manian, Vice-Chancellor, Annamalai University, NLCI entered an MoU with the University for starting “NLCI-AU Skill Development Centre and as a first step to start a diploma course from this academic year in Mining as part of the National Skill Development Mission. S.Sridhar, Executive Director/CSR of NLCI, and K. Arumugam, Registrar, Annamalai University, signed and exchanged the MoU.

The Minister later flagged of a Swachh Bharat awareness rally organised by Neyeli School Children numbering 1200. Rakesh Kumar, Director/Finance, Subir Das, Director/Mines, V. Thangapandian, Director/Power, Executive Directors, officers and employees of NLC India Limited also participated.