Forest Department officials seized nine monitor lizards (udumbu) during a surprise check at Dindigul central bus stand on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted the check and arrested P. Selvam (50) of Samayapuram on a charge of smuggling the lizards. Nine lizards were seized from him. They were in search of his accomplice S. Kamal. The officials said they got information that a person was smuggling nine monitor lizards to Dindigul from Narikuravar Colony near Samayapuram toll gate in Tiruchi. Selvam had tied the lizards with iron wires, and kept them a jute bag. A special team, led by Ranger Ram Kumar, raided the bus stand area, nabbed him and rescued the lizards. Selvam planned to supply the lizards to a person in Dindigul.