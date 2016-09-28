SECOND LIFE:The monitor lizards which were seized by Forest Department officials during a surprise raid at Dindigul central bus stand on Tuesday.— PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan.

Forest officials are on the lookout for one more person

Forest Department officials seized nine monitor lizards (udumbu) during a surprise check at Dindigul central bus stand on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted the check and arrested P. Selvam (50) of Samayapuram on a charge of smuggling the lizards. Nine lizards were seized from him.

They were in search of his accomplice S. Kamal.

The officials said they got information that a person was smuggling nine monitor lizards to Dindigul from Narikuravar Colony near Samayapuram toll gate in Tiruchi.

Selvam had tied the lizards with iron wires, and kept them a jute bag.

Team

A special team, led by Ranger Ram Kumar, raided the bus stand area, nabbed him and then rescued the lizards.

Mr. Ram Kumar said monitor lizard was an endangered species protected under the Scheduled List. Smuggling of monitor lizards was a non-bailable offence.

After preliminary investigation, they said Selvam planned to supply the lizards to a person in Dindigul.

He bought them from S. Kamal of the same area.

Absconding

When a team went to the colony in Tiruchi, Kamal had gone absconding.