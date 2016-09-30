Police have busted a tragic case of sexual abuse of a 11-year-old girl and arrested nine persons. They have launched a hunt for four others and the girl’s mother.

The girl, a school dropout, was sexually abused for more than two years, and the police busted the case a few days ago, when a volunteer of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) tipped them after rescuing the girl from RS Mangalam.

Acting under the supervision of Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, special teams headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police S. Sarvesh Raj and Deputy Superintendent of Police E. Mcclarine Eskhol arrested nine of the 13 accused in a night-long operation on Wednesday under Sections 4 and 5 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The arrested were later remanded in judicial custody.

“Even before the accused could realise that they are under police scanner, the special teams arrested them after making swift moves,” Mr. Manivannan told The Hindu on Thursday. The girl, who was admitted to a government home, is being sent for medical examination after which she will be produced before a magistrate to give a confessional statement under Section 164 of the Cr.PC.

Initial enquiries revealed that the girl was subjected to sexual assault for more than two years and, of late, with the knowledge of her mother, who used to beg for money in front of places of worship in Thondi and RS Mangalam, the police said.

The girl’s family was living in a fishing hamlet near Jagadapattinam in Pudukottai district when the victim, student of a local school, was sexually abused by M. Anwar, the prime accused in the case, in April 2014. After her mother lodged a complaint, the village head imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on the offender and closed the case.

After receiving the fine, the family moved to Thondi, where her mother pushed her into prostitution, the police said. After earning the wrath of the TMMK volunteers, the woman moved to RS Mangalam.

The police identified the arrested men as S. Rowthar (28), F. Rowthar (22), M. Arun (22), N. Kannan (24), N. Rowthar (30), B. Muthukumar (30) M. Mohamed Basik (22), K. Tamim Ansari (24) and A. Hyder Ali (35) of Thondi and RS Mangalam.