The police have arrested nine persons on the charges of abducting and murdering a youth here recently.

The police said that S. Sakthivel alias Jilla Sakthi of Arunachalam Street was abducted on Septemper 11 while he was on his way to Sandaipet in a two-wheeler. The next day, his body was found in a vacant house site plot in Naripallam on the Madurai – Bengaluru National Highway near Omalur.

Inquiries revealed that he was having a dispute with Sakthivel, and Sankar last year during a

festival.

This resulted in a clash between them in which Sankar was injured.

Sankar sought the help of his friend ‘Kozhi’

Baskar who along with his gang abducted Sakthivel and murdered

him.

The arrested were: Baskar, Sankar, R. Mani alias Veeramani (24), Bharath (43), Karthick (21), Santhanam (48), Velayutham, Deena Sankar, and Deva.