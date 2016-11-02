National » Tamil Nadu

UDHAGAMANDALAM, November 2, 2016
Updated: November 2, 2016 05:41 IST

Nilgiris Police step up vigil at border

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Wanted list:The posters of Naxals put up by the Nilgiris police at Manjoor Bazzar.— Photo:M.Sathyamoorthy
Wanted list:The posters of Naxals put up by the Nilgiris police at Manjoor Bazzar.— Photo:M.Sathyamoorthy

Action follows encounter with Maoists on Odisha-AP border

Following a deadly encounter between police and Maoists in the Odisha-Andhra border around a week ago, the Nilgiris district police have stepped up security at all the border check-posts, and have also put up signs, with images of wanted Maoists in all the major towns and settlements bordering Kerala and Karnataka.

District police officials, who requested anonymity, said that the number of armed gunmen at border checkposts had been doubled over the last four days.

Moreover, a list of 32 wanted Maoists, mostly from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, have been affixed in outlying towns in the Nilgiris, including Manjoor and Gudalur.

Police confirmed that the measures were taken only over the last few days, but that they were unsure as to what the reasons were.

Speaking to The Hindu , District Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha confirmed that the police strength had been increased at checkposts, but stated that they were unconnected with any increased threat perception to the district. “Fixing of the flex boards inside the towns is because most of them have been damaged, and they were not being seen by the public. So we have fixed them in prominent places,” he said.

Sources confirmed that police strength had been doubled at the six border checkposts in Gudalur and Pandalur taluks, and also in other sub-divisions.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Dam across Siruvani: Centre keeps recommendations in abeyance

Four TN fishermen held in Sri Lanka

“State aims to send 24 players to next Olympics”

Elephant calf found dead

Rain brings cheer to residents

Fishworkers’ forum chief exudes hope

Vijayakant directed to appear before court

Man killed in accident

‘Continuous monitoring of pollution needed’

High expectations ahead of Indo-Sri Lanka fishermen talks

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Hindu Munnani cadre murdered near Dindigul

NE monsoon finally arrives in Tamil Nadu

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Man on two-wheeler crushed to death

When Apollo was out of bounds for Jayalalithaa

3 youths arrested for forcing boy to drink liquor

All for ‘Amma’

High Court bans registration of unauthorised plots

SC issues notice to RBI on contempt petition

History repeats itself in Tamil Nadu


Chennai

Mission Demolition on in Koyambedu

Two years after Moulivakkam collapse, twin tower to fall

The A to Z of adorning a temple idol

Huge buyer interest for TNHB flats at Ambattur

Remove school director, demand parents, teachers

Court orders producer’s arrest

Tirupati darshan tickets now at post offices

Madurai

Dalits stage protest as man “attacked” by caste Hindus dies

Charitable eye hospital opened

DMDK, PMK candidates file nomination for by-election

Government teacher takes technology route

HC flays advocate for casting aspersions on EC

Lower courts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry record impressive disposal of cases

NPCIL decision to exclude joint ventures upheld

Three boys hack man

Man attacks estranged wife, mother-in-law

Six-week training programme

Coimbatore

Restoring green cover along national highways

Plastic menace: civic body for emotional approach

Fire at paint factory, two injured

Nurseries planned on reserved sites

Jan Aushadi stores to be opened in Coimbatore

Tiruchirapalli

Stalemate over land transfer stalls flyover work

Tiruchi to get second community kitchen soon

Drive to clear silt from sewage canal

Bus stand work nearing completion

Facilitation centre opened

Mounds of waste dot Oyamari Road

Cultural extravaganza

Maintain product quality, BHEL employees told

Manpower augmented in police stations

Puducherry

62nd anniversary of merger with Indian Union celebrated

CPI (M), PMK to boycott by-poll

BJP to work in tandem with N.R. Congress

Making homeless children feel special

Experts to review drug resistance in parasitic diseases


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

Clarification

Advocate and lyricist V. Elango has written in response to the report headlined “Excuse me, Mr. Kandasamy, partially out of court” (October ... »