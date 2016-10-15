Jeep operators and tourists, who enter the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, are blocking the route taken by many animals in the sensitive ecological zone to access drinking water stored at a spot near the Moyar village, where electricity is generated by TANGEDCO.

Though the village is populated by mainly tribes, and the residents there, along with TANGEDCO officials have right of access, the jeep operators, who illegally charge tourists for ‘night safaris’, often use the loopholes, by claiming to be headed towards interior villages, to ferry passengers to spots where animals, including elephants, drink water. The problem is most acute along the Masinagudi Road headed towards the village.

Unlike most other villages, there is no check-post to regulate entry of tourists and jeep operators. Though the Forest Department and MTR officials closely monitor vehicular movements and fine jeep drivers who illegally ferry tourists on night safaris, the fines rarely seem to dissuade the drivers from continuing the illegal and often-dangerous safaris.

S Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris North Division), said that the department continued to crack down on illegal jeep operators. “We fined two jeep operators on Friday, and are taking maximum efforts to clampdown on illegal tourism, but there are certain restrictions, as we do not have the adequate manpower to keep vigil over such a vast area,” he said.

Field Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Srinivas R Reddy, said that there were no problems in the core area of the park, and that the land where the issue was most prevalent belonged to the Electricity Board.

“There are also plans on installing a check-post to regulate the flow of cars and vehicles,” he added.