Suspected Islamic State recruit H. Subahani of Kadayanallur, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers from Kadayanallur last Monday, was brought to the town in western Tirunelveli again on Friday for conducting a search at his house and the jewellery shop in which he was working.

The NIA team led by Superintendent of Police Shaukath Ali that brought Subahani to Kadayanallur in the early hours of Friday kept him at the Courtallam police station and then brought him to Kadayanallur around 10 a.m.

After checking the rented house on Khaja Mohideen Mosque Street where he was living, the NIA team also searched for evidence in the nearby jewellery showroom where the suspected IS recruit was working.

The team questioned the owner and other workers of the showroom in the presence of revenue officials.

“The NIA officers took a mobile phone, four SIM cards and a hard disk from the house of Subahani,” a close relative of the detenue said. When asked about the purpose of the check, Mr. Shaukath Ali declined to answer. As the search and questioning came to an end, the NIA team took Subahani to the Kadayanallur police station for interrogation and left for Kochi in the evening.