The National Investigation Agency (NIA), picked-up a youth from Kadayanallur in Tirunelveli district in the wee hours of Monday. The youth is suspected to have IS links.

The move comes a day after the arrest of six members of a terror module, allegedly inspired by the Islamic State (IS), in Kerala on Sunday.

Following information extracted from the 6 persons held in Kerala, the special team picked-up K. Subhani (31) from his father-in-law's house at Kadayanallur around 4.30 a.m. He was immediately taken to an undisclosed destination for interrogation.

“After Subhani’s father Khader Mohideen, who is from Kadayanallur, settled down at Kollam long ago, the youth left for Thodupuzha in Idukki district in search of employment and became close to the six persons picked-up by NIA in Kerala recently. Even as he was struggling to find a right job for him, he married a girl from Kadayanallur and was employed in a jewellery showroom in Kadayanallur. Hence, he shifted his base to the father-in-law’s place, from where he has been picked-up by the NIA,” police sources here said.

Based on intelligence inputs gathered from Kerala, Delhi and Telengana, the NIA team conducted searches in Kozhikode and Kannur districts in Kerala last Sunday and then raided a hideout in Kanakamala hilltop in Kannur district where they arrested five persons.

Subsequent search in a place at Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode district led to the detention of one more suspect.

The six suspects were identified as: Manseed alias Omar (30), a resident of Kannur; Abu Basheer alias Rashid (29) from Coimbatore; Swalih Mohammed alias Yousuf (26) from Thrissur; Safwan (30) from Mallapuram; Jasim (25) and Ramshad Nageelan Kandiyil alias Aaamu (24), both hailing from Kozhikode.