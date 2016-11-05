District Collector V. Sampath inspected ration shops on Thursday to ensure proper implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which came into being from November 1. The check was to ensure that rice was being supplied to cardholders without any restriction.

In a statement issued later, Mr. Sampath said that though NFSA has come into force in the district, the quantum of rice supplied to the card holders free of cost will not be affected. He said that the district accounted for 9.72 lakh ration cards, of which 7.99 lakh ration cardholders are entitled for rice.

A total of 84,778 cardholders received rice under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), 83,887 cardholders get sugar. Besides, the district also accounted for 3,375 police ration cards and another 1,201 card holders who do not receive any of the essential commodities.

Even though NFSA has been introduced, the cards with a single beneficiary will continue to get 12 kg of rice and two members will get 16 kg of rice. For cards having four or more beneficiaries, the entitlement of five kg per person will operate. A family comprising five persons will get 25 kg of rice, and seven members will get 35 kg of rice, the statement said.

In case of AAY, the existing scale of supply of 35 kg of rice per card per month will be continued. A total of 1,541 fair price shops function in the district and the district administration and the civil supplies department have taken effective steps to ensure that the card holders received all essential commodities as usual. The Collector inspected the Housing Board fair price shop run by Swarnapuri Cooperative Society in the city and also a few other shops.