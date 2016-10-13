The Highways Department has introduced a new technique for laying speed breakers at the accident prone areas in the highways.

Although these speed breakers cause some hardship for motorists, they have been ensuring road safety.

A series of spiral speed breakers had been laid forcing vehicle riders and truck drivers to reduce their speed.

A case in point is the Tiruchi - Ariyalur stretch where a number of habitations are located on either side of the highway.

Being an important road link between the district headquarters, drivers of private fleet operate buses at breakneck speed, according to local villagers.

Further, this road forms an important route for transport of raw materials to various cement factories in Ariyalur district and also for moving cement bags from factories to various destinations.