The announcement on the introduction of four pairs of new trains from and via Salem division in the new railway time table has brought much cheer to the travelling public of the western districts.

What has delighted the people to the core is the announcement on the introduction of Coimbatore - KSR Bengaluru Utkrisht double-decker air-conditioned daily service (except Monday), via Erode and Salem.

A day time train in the Coimbatore - Bengaluru section was a long felt demand of the people and will be fully patronised, says S. Sivakumar, president of Guides Association, Attur.

The other trains announced are Ernakulam – Howrah Antyodaya weekly express train with entirely unreserved coaches; Ernakulam – Hatia (Jarkhand state) Hum Safar weekly express both via Coimbatore, Erode and Salem and Tiruchi – Shri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) Hum Safar weekly train via Karur, Namakkal and Salem.