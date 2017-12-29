New set of judges for Madurai Bench of HC

more-in

MADURAI

A new set of judges will preside over the proceedings at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which reopens on January 2 after the winter vacation.

A division bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha will hear public interest litigation petitions and writ appeals related to education, industrial laws, mines and minerals, co-operative societies, electricity, sales tax, income tax, customs and central excise. The bench will also hear writ petitions relating to Central Administrative Tribunals.

A division bench of N. Kirubakaran and R. Tharani will hear writ petitions on removal of encroachments, unauthorised occupation and unauthorised construction; matters related to DRT and DRAT and writ appeals on motor vehicle, local administration, land reforms, land tenency, agricultural marketing, labour and service matters. The bench will also hear appeals under tax laws.

A division bench of S. Vimala and T. Krishnavalli will hear habeas corpus petitions, Special Tribunal appeals, criminal contempt petitions and contempt appeals.

The portfolios assigned to the others judges are: Justice P. N. Prakash (CBI and Prevention of Corruption Act cases), Justice V. Bharathidasan ( writ petitions related to education, land acquisition, land revenue, local authorities, mines and minerals, industries, forest and state excise).

Justice S. S. Sundar ( second appeals from 2012 and first appeals from 2008); Justice J. Nisha Banu (civil revision petitions from 2014, second miscellaneous appeals and company appeals); Justice S. M. Subramaniam (writ petitions related to labour and service up to 2013); Justice A. M. Basheer Ahamed (first miscellaneous appeals); Justice G. R. Swaminathan (writ petitions related to labour and service from 2014); Justice S. Ramathilagam (civil revision petitions 2011-2013); Justice P. Rajamanickam (criminal original petitions under Sections 482 and 407 of Cr. P. C.) and Justice R. Pongiyappan (anticipatory bail and bail applications).