The aim is to improve climate resilience

The NABARD has launched climate proofing projects in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan as pilot project because both have problem of land degradation, dependency on rainfall, overutilization of groundwater and complex cropping systems.

The aim is to improve climate resilience and build adaptive capacities of communities in rain-fed areas of both states to climate change, said S. Nagoor Ali Jinnah, Chief General Manager, NABARD.

Launching the project here on Thursday, he said that it would integrate risk mitigation measures. Over 28 per cent of the NABARD’s cumulative disbursements, roughly Rs.50,000 crore, have links with climate change adaptation and mitigation.

In Tamil Nadu, 10 watershed projects – Anjukulipatti, Iyyalur and Sri Ramapuram in Dindigul, Salivaram, Bettamangalam and Tallikottam in Krishnagiri, Peikulam, Chithalai and Chinnapulampatti in Madurai and Vannikonendal in Tirunvelveli districts – were identified under this project. Technology integration, community participation, risk mitigation and digital solution exercises were main components of the project.

Impact of climate change on soil, agriculture, forests, pastureland, livestock and communities within these watersheds would be studied. On this basis, treatment measures would be implemented.

The project will be implemented at a cost of Rs.7 crore of which TN share would be Rs.3.5 crore. Summer ploughing, integrated management and construction of well recharge pits were other project components, said V. Mashar, DGM, NABARD.

Joint Director of Agriculture M. Thangasamy said seven lakh acres of land were taken up for non-farm purpose in the country every year. Water table had gone down below 1,000 feet in Oddanchatram. Technology alone will protect agriculture, he added.