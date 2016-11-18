Stating that jallikattu is a traditional spot and is not like bullfighting that prevails in Spain where the bull is killed, Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturers’ Associations has urged the Central government to pass a law in the current winter session of parliament permitting the conduct of the spot during the Pongal in the coming year.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, its secretary S. Nallasamy expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court rejecting the review petition filed by the State government challenging the ban on jallikattu.

In countries like Spain, France and other European countries, the bullfighter usually kills the bull by a single sword thrust.

“But in our State, specific breed are well-trained for the sporting event that is followed traditionally,” the federation secretary added.

He said that the ban on jallikattu will result in the extinction of the Kangeyam and Pulikulam cattle breeds. Union Ministers had assured that the sport will be conducted during the Pongal festival. A law should be passed in the current session of parliament, he added.